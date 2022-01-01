Ridge, Mall Road In Shimla Vacated Of Tourists Over Bomb Threat

Himachal Pradesh Police was seen asking people to vacate Ridge Ground in Shimla.

Tourists and locals gathered at the famous Ridge and the Mall Road in Shimla were asked to vacate after they received inputs from intelligence agencies about a planned bomb blast in the area by a Pakistan-based entity.

As per an official note of the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) office, one Pakistan-based entity was planning to carry out bomb blasts at Shimla Ridge during New Year celebrations and another location in Haryana which is yet to be identified.

"In view of these inputs, Himachal Pradesh police has been directed to keep watch over activities of anti-nation or anti-social elements and also to strengthen the checking in their perspective jurisdictions," the note read.

The Ridge and Mall Road are famous tourists spots in Shimla which receive heavy footfall during the festive season.

After the inputs were received, Himachal Pradesh police started turning away tourists to their hotels. Thousands of tourists who had gathered at these locations to celebrate the New Year were left disappointed.

The police were further directed to take preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and carry out frequent checking of hotels, gurudwaras, mosques, temples, railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, etc.

Unlike neighbouring Haryana, Himachal Pradesh has put no restrictions in the wake of rising Omicron cases, while heavy footfall of tourists from the last two weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)