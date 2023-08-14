Rain Live Updates: Cloudburst, Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh Leaves Several Dead

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.
In another rain-related incident, nine people have died following two landslides at Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla. Several houses were buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.
According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity. All schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.
In Uttarakhand, the defence college building in Dehradun's Maldevta collapsed on Monday as torrential rains pounded the state, flooding major rivers and their tributaries and causing landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.
Several people are feared to be buried in landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state.
According to official estimates, 52 people had died due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.
Here are the Live Updates on Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh's Rain:
