9 Killed After Temple Collapses In Heavy Rain In Shimla, 20 Feared Trapped

Nine people were killed, while several others are feared trapped in a landslide at a Shiv Temple in Summer Hill area of Shimla city.

Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, said about 25 people were feared buried in two landslides in the city and efforts are on to rescue the trapped people.

In Solan, seven members of a family died after a cloudburst in last night. Some houses were also washed away in the region.

More than 700 roads have been closed in the state due to landlsides triggered by incessant rain, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families. The Chief Minister has urged people to remain indoors and avoid goimg near landslide-prone areas.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state remain shut today. The Department of Education of the state issued a notification informing that all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes have been cancelled.

A key stretch of the National Highway connecting Shimla and Chandigarh has been affected by recurring landslides over the past two weeks, officials said.

The weather department has predicted more rainfall for the state over the next couple of days. The heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, and neighbouring Uttarakhand, are due to a fresh spell of Western Disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department said today.

The inordinate rain this season has cost the state Rs 7,000 crore, according to the administration.