Himachal Enforces Strict Covid Protocols Fearing Tourism Surge

Covid In Himachal: Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh amid fears owing to Omicron variant.

As tourists throng Himachal, authorities directed to enforce COVID-19 protocols strictly. The state government and health department have issued directions to the local authorities in all districts to execute the COVID-19 protocols strictly to contain the spread of Omicron.

"The trains on Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track are full to its capacity. The Railway authorities in Shimla are trying to implement the COVID-19 protocol amid the surge in Omicron cases" said Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station, Joginder Singh.

"These days we have a good number of tourists; there is 95 per cent occupancy in trains. As far as the Omicron variant is concerned we are trying to follow the protocol. The passengers are happy and enthusiastic and they are following the COVID-19 guidelines. We are expecting this tourist season will provide a good business to all as we have full occupancy till January 10 and after that the snowfall will draw more tourists." added the Superintendent of Shimla Railway station.

"I have come from Hyderabad and am here to celebrate the New Year. So far there is no fear, we are aware of the guidelines, trying to maintain social distance and wearing face masks," said Mr Shravani, a tourist from Hyderabad.

According to Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, the state government said that the Chief Minister had already conducted meetings with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts and directions had already been given out to implement appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

He said, "So far there was one COVID-19 Omicron case in the state and that too has now been reported Negative. The government does not want to impose any restrictions on tourism as it is a source of income for hundreds of people in the state."