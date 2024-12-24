Video: Himachal Grinds To Halt As Snowfall Shuts Over 350 Roads

Massive snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours has cost four lives and led to the shutting down of nearly 700 electric transformers and more than 350 roads. Three of these are national highways.

The road closure has stranded around 500 vehicles - among them 300-plus buses.

Snowfall - which started yesterday -- was recorded today in multiple districts of the state including Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur.

The silver lining of the situation is the high tourist footfall, who have started flocking to Shimla and its neighbouring areas in the hopes of spending a white Christmas.

Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association president MK Seth has told news agency Press Trust of India that hotel occupancy in the British-era town is at more than 70 per cent - 30 per cent above normal.

Four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several suffered injuries due to vehicles skidding at some places.

The national highways between Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, and Khab Sangam in Kinnaur district and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti district have been blocked.

Late on Monday, tourists in hundreds of vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel were safely rescued, officials told PTI.