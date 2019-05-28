Himachal BJP Lawmaker Files Complaint Over Facebook Id Used To Defame Him

Bikram Singh Jaryal said when he came to know about the fake post, he immediately lodged a complaint

A Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Monday lodged a police complaint that he is being "defamed" through a fake facebook account and alleged the Congress was engineering it as the party leaders were "furious" after their drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bikram Singh Jaryal alleged that the fake FB account of a news channel was used to spread a "rumour" that he would resign from the party and also as a lawmaker from Bhattiyat if he is not made a minister in the state government, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

"Some Congressmen are furious with me as the party could get only 8,500 votes and the BJP has secured the highest 77.76 percent vote share in my constituency (in the Lok Sabha polls," the MLA told PTI.

A berth in the state Cabinet has been laying vacant for over a month following Mandi MLA Anil Sharma's resignation as the power minister, while another fell vacant after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor was elected to parliament from Kangra.

"The Congress is making an unsuccessful attempt to create misunderstanding through the fake post," Mr Jaryal alleged. "When I come to know about the fake post, I immediately lodged a complaint with the Chowari police."

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said he there will be a cabinet expansion in the state after consultation with the central BJP leadership.

When asked about his ministerial ambitions, Mr Jaryal said, "It is the prerogative of the CM to decide whom to induct into the cabinet or not."

Meanwhile, the SP said the matter was being investigated by the cyber cell.

"No FIR has been registered so far as it falls under the category of non-cognisable offence," she added.