Himachal Pradesh Elections 2017: Congress Manifesto Focuses On Youth, Farmers

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly is scheduled to be held on November 9. With the Himachal Pradesh elections knocking on the door both BJP and Congress have put out their election manifestos.The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh has promised to strengthen the agriculture sector by granting interest-free loans to farmers in its manifesto. It also promised creation of 1.50 lakh jobs in the government sector and free laptops to 50,000 college students.The Congress manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh elections also promised regularisation of contract employees after two years, enhanced daily wages, social security pension. Appointment of anti-corruption grievances commissioner was the other promises made in the manifesto.The Congress also promised to give private bus permits to youth to generate self-employment, interest free loan of Rs 1 lakh to farmers for purchasing agricultural inputs and 90 per cent subsidy on anti-hail nets.The Congress also promised decentralisation of administrative and financial powers down to panchayat level and continue food subsidy scheme to control price rise.The manifesto also promises enhancement of pension by 5, 10 and 15 per cent after the age of 65, 70 and 75 years, additional increments to employees after fourth, ninth and fourteenth year of service, increasing daily wages to Rs. 350 and free laptops to 50,000 college students.