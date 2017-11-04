Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: Date, Polling, Results, And Other FAQs Himachal Pradesh will have to choose between 73-year-old Prem Kumar Dhumal, a two-time former chief minister of the BJP, and 83-year-old Virbhardra Singh, who has been chief minister six times for the Congress.

In less than one week from today, Himachal Pradesh will vote for its next government. The hill state will have to choose between 73-year-old Prem Kumar Dhumal , a two-time former chief minister of the BJP, and 83-year-old Virbhardra Singh, who has been chief minister six times for the Congress. The two have by turns been Chief Minister since 1993. While the state's ruling Congress, focuses on farmers and students in its manifesto, the BJP in its vision statement for Himachal has promised to dismantle the "mafia raj", women's safety, jobs and free pilgrimages for the elderly.Following are the frequently asked questions or FAQs about Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017:The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 9. Voting will take place in a single phase.The hill state has 68 constituencies.There are 7,521 polling booths in the hill state, of which 136 (two each in the 68 constituencies) would only have women officials.Counting of votes will take place on December 18, the same day as Gujarat elections.The BJP will fight the elections under Prem Kumar Dhumal, party chief Amit Shah had announced last week. 73-year-old Mr Dhumal has been the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh twice.Six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who is also the current CM since 2012. He has vacated his Shimla Rural constituency for his son, Vikramaditya Singh , and will contest from Akri, a seat held by the BJP.479 nominations have been filed for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Of these, 275 candidates, including BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal, filed it on the last day. The filing of nominations began on October 16 and ended on October 23.December 20, two days after votes are counted.