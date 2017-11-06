Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: BJP Manifesto Promises End To 'Mafia Raj', Free Pilgrimage For Seniors

An end to "mafia raj", women's safety, free pilgrimage for senior citizens - these are some of the key poll promises made by the BJP in its "Vision Document" for the Himachal Pradesh polls.Sixty eight constituencies in the hill state will go to polls on November 9 and the results will be declared on December 18.The party has given a strong focus on law and order situation in the hill state, promising a 24-hour helpline in the chief minister's office for reporting all types of crimes in the document. It has also promised setting up of a task force of ex-servicemen to take on drug mafia and crime. Himachal Pradesh had witnessed widespread protests over the Kotkhai rape and murder case and other incidents. "The BJP government would have to do 10 years' work in five years as the present Congress government did not take up any developmental work while re-establishing the credibility of the government would be challenge," Union Minister Arun Jaitley had claimed while releasing the manifesto.The party's manifesto also promises eradication of corruption and curbing mafia in the state.To ensure transparency, BJP legislators would publicly declare all their assets, it said.The vision document also promises safe drinking water to every house, emergency medical services in rural and remote areas, road connectivity to all villages, raising of compensation for land acquired by the government for developmental projects, social security pension and free "Chardham Yatra" for senior citizens.The party has also promised laptops and free WiFi, job fairs for unemployed youths.Other promises include free education to BPL families upto graduation and the promotion of home stay tourism.