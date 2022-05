4 Dead, 3 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Identities of tourists who died have not been ascertained yet. (Representational image)

Four tourists were killed and three others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near the Ghiagi area on Banjar-Jalori-Jot road, they added.

The three injured passengers -- two women and a man -- were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Identities of tourists who died have not been ascertained yet, they said.

The vehicle, an SUV, involved in the accident was bearing a Delhi registration number, police said

