Hijab Row Live Updates: Karnataka High Court Begins Hearing

In an attempt to calm tensions, Karnataka's state government temporarily closed schools last week

The Karnataka High Court today resumed hearing in petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in government pre-university colleges in Udupi against the government ban on Hijabs in classrooms. The court had adjourned the hearing yesterday after state advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi sought time to respond to the petitions.

The arguments in the case come amid simmering tension in Karnataka where late last year, students were prevented from wearing the Muslim headscarf, sparking protests and counter demonstrations involving saffron scarves that have since spread to other states.

In an attempt to calm tensions, Karnataka's state government temporarily closed schools last week but have been opening gradually over the last two days. The Karnataka High Court has imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools while it considers the headscarf ban.

Here are the Highlights on the Hijab Row:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 18, 2022 15:00 (IST) Why I Decided To Resign, Karnataka Lecturer's Letter Amid Hijab Row



An English professor in Karnataka resigned today citing "self-respect" after she was allegedly asked to remove her hijab before entering her college. An English professor in Karnataka resigned today citing "self-respect" after she was allegedly asked to remove her hijab before entering her college.

Feb 18, 2022 14:59 (IST) Adv G R Mohan now appearing for Karnataka State Minorities Educational Insitutions Managements Federation.

Feb 18, 2022 14:59 (IST) CJ : There are other objections too. Rs 20 deficiency in stamp is the second objection. Third objection is PIL not accompanied with the affidavit in proforma. We will give you time to make good the office objections.

Feb 18, 2022 14:58 (IST) Bench allows the withdrawal of the writ petition with liberty to file a fresh petition.

Adv Kirti Singh now makes submissions in a PIL filed by a women's association and a Muslim woman.

Adv Singh: We had not filed a declaration as per the HC rule, now we have filed it and accordingly we may be heard.

Feb 18, 2022 14:58 (IST) Justice Dixit : Not even one anti-social element is made a party. No explanation is given for not making a party. How can this petition be entertained?

CJ : Better you file a proper petition. Make proper avernments. College is not made a party. What kind of a petition is this!

Feb 18, 2022 14:57 (IST) Ahmed seeks permission to amend the petition to add the college.

Justice Dixit : Where is the averment that the college is preventing. He says anti-social elements are preventing. None of them are made parties. College is not made a party.

Feb 18, 2022 14:57 (IST) CJ: If some anti-social elements are preventing you, then go a lodge FIR against them.

CJ: You are yourself saying there was no prevention or force to remove hijab, now some anti elements are forcing them to remove the hijab.

Lawyer : Even college authorities are not permitting.

CJ: What you have mentioned in the petition is not what you are saying

Feb 18, 2022 14:56 (IST) Ahmed mentions the Sabarimala judgment.

"I would like to bring one judgement to the notice of the court. Indian Young Lawyers Association Vs State of Kerala".

One lawyer mentions about the prevention of wearing hijab

Feb 18, 2022 14:55 (IST) Chief Justice to Kumar : Let the people understand what is the stand of the respondents also.

Bench now starts hearing a fresh petition. Adv Sirajuddin Ahmed makes submission on behalf of one petition.

Feb 18, 2022 14:55 (IST) Adv.Ravi Varma Kumar makes a request for discontinuing live-streaming.

"Live streaming is causing a lot of unrest as observations are understood out of context. Live streaming has become counterproductive and children are put to untoward unrest"

Feb 18, 2022 14:55 (IST) Sr Adv Ravivarma Kumar mentions the application filed seeking permission to wear dupattas of uniform colour. He says State has not filed objections.

AG says 2 days time was given and will be filed today.

Feb 18, 2022 14:53 (IST) Chief Justice: If Special Bench continues, we will hear on Monday.

CJ to Dar : If the proceedings complete get over today, we can't help it. But as it looks, the proceedings are likely to continue on Monday.

Kothwal now makes a mention claiming that his petiton(which was dismissed yesterday) was in compliance of Rules. He seeks review.

CJ: What we find is that there are 3 more fresh petitions today. We request that all these fresh petitions counsels may take only 10 min only so that we can hear respondents.

Feb 18, 2022 14:52 (IST) Karnataka High Court Begins hearing of Hijab Issue



Karnataka High Court bench assembles for hearing of Hijab Issue. Sr Adv AM Dar (whose petition was dismissed yesterday for defects) submits that a fresh petition has been filed after taking care of the objections. He requests for hearing it on Monday.

Feb 18, 2022 14:50 (IST) In an attempt to calm tensions, Karnataka's state government temporarily closed schools last week but have been opening gradually over the last two days. The Karnataka High Court has imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools while it considers the headscarf ban.



Feb 18, 2022 14:50 (IST) The arguments in the case come amid simmering tension in Karnataka where late last year, students were prevented from wearing the Muslim headscarf, sparking protests and counter demonstrations involving saffron scarves that have since spread to other states.