Hijab Row: Karnataka Classes 11, 12, Colleges To Stay Shut Till Wednesday

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing petitions on hijab ban on Monday

Schools for Classes 11 and 12 and colleges will remain shut in Karnataka from Saturday till Wednesday amid the row over wearing Hijab by Muslim students on campus. The Karnataka government today announced that classes will remain shut as the high court will continue hearing petitions challenging the hijab ban on Monday.

Schools are, however, open for students till Class 10.

The protests that began last week against a hijab ban in one government-run college in Udupi spread to many other institutions where girls wearing hijabs were not allowed entry. As saffron scarf-wearing students launched counter protests, violence at one college forced the police to fire teargas to control the flare-up.

The Supreme Court today rejected an urgent hearing on the hijab row, saying it "will interfere only at an appropriate time." A girl in Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

The student in her appeal to the Supreme Court said practical exams will start on February 15 and "any interference on students' access to educational institutions will impede their education".

The security forces also went on rounds in three towns in Karnataka as tensions simmer. The police went on flag marches in Udupi, Chitradurga and Doddaballapura.

The flag march to maintain law and order comes a day after the Karnataka High Court said it would resume hearing petitions challenging the hijab restrictions on Monday. The high court in its interim order today said no religious attire, whether shawls or hijab, will be allowed inside educational institutions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.