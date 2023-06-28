Kerala Medicine Students Seek Special Gear For Hijab Norms During Surgery

The students have suggested long-sleeve scrubs and surgical hoods as the new gear. (Representational)

In a move that can reignite the intense debate over hijab on campus, seven medicine students at a Kerala college have written to the principal, suggesting how they can strike a balance between following hijab norms and performing surgical duties.

The students, who are pursuing the MBBS course at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, have said in their letter to the college authorities that according to their religious beliefs, "wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances".

"Hijab-wearing Muslim have a difficult time, finding a balance between donning complaint religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with hospital and operation room regulations (sic)," the letter reads.

It then suggests alternatives based on the uniform health workers in other parts of the world and options offered by companies that manufacture clothing for surgical procedures.

"Long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab," the letter states, requesting the principal to allow them to wear these at the earliest.

Principal Dr Lynette Morris said that a committee has been formed to discuss the students' demand.

"The demand of the students cannot be accepted for now. International standards are maintained in operation theatres. The patient's safety is paramount," she told the media.

Adding that he cannot take a decision on this matter alone, he said the committee formed for this will come up with a solution within 10 days.

The request by students comes against the backdrop of the developments in Karnataka last year after the state government, then helmed by the BJP, banned hijab on campus. The issue sharply divided public opinion, with one section arguing that the religious custom had no place in educational institutions and the other looking at the ban on hijab as a crackdown on rights of minorities.

The matter went to court. The Karnataka High Court upheld the government order, saying hijab is not an essential practice in Islam. This verdict was challenged in Supreme Court. A two-judge bench delivered a split verdict, with one judge upholding the high court ruling and the other rejecting it. The Supreme Court has said that it will create a three-judge bench to hear the matter.