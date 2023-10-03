Kerala Government Increases Fee For Medical Colleges In State

The Kerala State Government has increased the annual fees for both MBBS and postgraduate medical courses in government medical colleges. The fee has been increased for students who are being admitted for the academic year 2023-24.

The previous MBBS fees in the state medical colleges has been revised from Rs 27,580 to Rs 20,860. The fee for postgraduate medical course has been increased from Rs 77,180 to Rs 81,050. The postgraduate course in dental has been increased from Rs 71,680 to Rs 75,260, while that for the BDS has changed from Rs 25,380 to Rs 26,640.

The fees for BSc Nursing is revised from Rs 22,070 to Rs 23,170, while that for MSc in Nursing is hiked from Rs 38,050 to Rs 39,940. The existing fees for BSc MLT has been changed from Rs 19,870 to Rs 20,860. The BPharma fee has been hiked from Rs 22,070 to Rs Rs 23,170. The course for MPharma has been hiked from Rs 34,750 to Rs 36,490.

The last revision of fees was done by the Kerala government in the academic year 2020-21. The revision this year has been undertaken after inspecting the current fee structure of colleges. The State Health Department has noted in a recent notice that the full sum of money which is charged under the caution deposit is refundable.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala announced the MBBS and BDS courses. Following the NEET PG reduction to zero, the Kerala NEET PG counselling for round 3 is still undergoing. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) provided the rectification facility for applicants who registered for Kerala NEET PG counseling. Candidates who are allotted seats through the state's NEET UG and PG counseling procedure are required to pay the fees when they enroll in college.

