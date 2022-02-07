Highlights: Divide And Rule In Congress DNA, Says PM

PM Modi is replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure people's mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in "blind opposition".

The Prime Minister said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Highlights:

*This is the time for active contribution to India's development in this run up to the Amrit Kal. Come, lets take new resolve and become one to bridge our previous gaps and work for the development of the country.

*I am astonished Congress is stung by talk of duty. You keep saying 'Modiji doesn't take Nehruji's name'. On duties, Pandit Nehru said 'I want to tell you, it's a free India. We celebrate Independence, but with freedom comes responsibility.'

*This country is one and is the best and we are moving forward with this conviction.

*British has left the country but the idea of divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, which is why they are the leader of 'tukde tukde gang'.

*When CDS Rawat died, lakhs of Tamils were in queue in waiting and when his body passed, the Tamils were heard, saying 'Veery Vadakkam'. This is my country.

*Bangalis, Marathi, Tamil, Andhra, Odia, Assamese, Malyali, SIndi, Punjabi, Kannada aur Hindustani, for hundreds of years, have made their own identity." this is from Pt Nehru in Discovery of India...The House was insulted that the word rashtra doesnt come in our Constitution. Rashtra is not an arrangement of rule or government - it is a living soul for us. For 1000 years, people have been connected to it.

*The poor of the country stopped you at 44 seats. In 40 years, the poverty wasn't eradicated but the poor eradicated them.

*If he was here now, the party would have blamed pandemic for the inflation but we are dealing it with

*Pt Nehru had said from the ramparts of Red Fort, 'Sometimes, the war in Korea affects us, leading to the price rise here and this is out of our control'. The first PM of the country gave up in front of inflation.

*Despite the pandemic, inflation was 5.2% and food inflation was less than 3%.

*We made sure that even during the pandemic, the costs of essential items don't skyrocket.

*During UPA, inflation was in doule digits. P Chidambaram, who now writes columns, had said in 2012 that people are okay with cost of water bottles and biscuits but don't like it even when the cost of grains go up by Re 1.

*Previous governments who ran for 50 years, new equipment process ran for years, and during final decision, it would become old. We have simplified this process. All pending defence sector issues, we tried to resolve. Earlier, we used to look at other countries for defence equipment, even for spare parts we were dependent on other countries. Being atmanirbhar in country's defence sector is national service.

*'Make in India' means no commission, no corruption, which is why the opposition is targeting it.

*Today the punching bag has changed but their intention is still the same

*Those who don't learn their lessons from history become history

*Congress has such people who say that the entrepreneurs are a variant of coronavirus.

*Some people keep saying Modi Modi Modi. You can't spend one minute without Modi.

*We are among the top 3 as far as Unicorns are concerned.

*The country's Unicorns are moving very fast towards a century.

*500 startups before 2014. 60,000 startups in these 7 years.

*PM Gatishakti plan will reduce the logistics cost.

*After Independence, rural roads have been developed at the fastest rate in these 5 years. Optical fibre work is going on. These works are that generate employment.

*We are a part of global value chain. We are focusing on MSMEs, we have improved the sector by improving its definition.

*For you, file was everything, for us, the life of 130 crore matters. You were lost in files, we paid attention to live

*To get rid of poverty, we need to strengthen our small farmers.

*Those who have lived in palaces all their lives aren't concerned for the small farmers.

*During pandemic, the country has taken big decision to save small farmers from difficulties.

*Our total export is at its highest and that too during Covid

*The country didn't let anyone die during the pandemic. Over 80 crore got free ration.

*You have made up your mind that you are not going to come into power for 100 years with the issues you associate with.

*What has happened to you? Where are you? So many states, no one is allowing you to enter

*Who is not proud of Yoga. You made fun of it as well

*You take Mahatma Gandhi's name. If I champion vocal for local, do you not want that India becomes Atmanirbhar? You don't want Mahatma Gandhi's dreams to come true.

*Some people were waiting for the virus to stain PM Modi's image.

*Congress instigated workers to leave Maharashtra.

*Congress crossed all limits during the pandemic. During the first wave, when we had a lockdown, when WHO was advising to stay wherever you are, at that time, the Congress gave tickets to labourers at railway station in Mumbai to go and spread coronavirus.You pushed the labourers into difficulties. In Delhi, the government used mics on jeeps in slums to make workers go home, they arranged buses. In UP, Punjab, where corona didn't have this intensity, there also coronavirus spread due to this reason.

*When experts said to stay where you are, the Congress then encouraged migrant labourers to return and gave them free tickets during the first wave.

*Coronavirus is a global pandemic but some even misused that for political gains.

*Today India is close to 100% first dose and 80% first dose.

*Criticism is a jewel of democracy. but blind opposition in an insult to democracy.

*Don't show them the mirror, they will break the mirror

*Even after so many losses, your arrogance remains and your ecosystem does not let it go

*People of Nagaland last time, in 1988, voted for Congress. Odisha voted for you in 1995 - been 27 years. Goa in 1994, you won single majority, but Goa hasn't accepted you since then. In 1988, Tripura, 34 years, you got vote. In 1985, UP, Bihar, Gujarat. Last year in Bengal.

*Public recognised you, some have already recognised and some will in future. For 50 years, you have had the opportunity to sit here. So why can't thnk of it?

*The issue is not about election results, it's about their intention. The question is why even after being on power for so long that the people of the country are rejecting them again and again.

*Even the poor have a bank account. Now the government's money directly reaches his account - these all, if you're connected to the ground and live among the public, then it would be visible. But sadly, a lot of you whose time has stopped since 2014 and they can't come out of that and you have suffered the consequences

*After so many years of independence, when light comes to a poor's house, his happiness increases the country's happiness.

*I am ready to sit down, PM banters with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

*Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a an inspirational moment. This is the time for a pledge.

*After second world war, a new world order came into being. I see after pandemic , the world will move towards a new world order; such turning point that we should not miss out on. India's voice should be heard at the world table.

*I am seeing the would is moving toward a new order during the pandemic.

*Country lost Lata ji. whose voice mesmerized and inspired the country. She sang in 36 languages - this is an example of country's unity and integrity. Today, I pay tribute to her.