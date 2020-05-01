Highlights Of Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's Press Briefing

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, is addressing the media accompanied by the chiefs of the three defence services - Air Force, Navy and the Army. The press briefing comes at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time that the CDS is talking to media in the presence of the three military chiefs.

Here are the highlights of General Bipin Rawat's address:

"We cannot forget the people who have adhered to all the directions of the government. People have followed social distancing, wore masks, rang bells, lit up their homes. The nation has stood together, showed resilience to overcome this crisis," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

On May 3, the airforce will be conducting fly pasts across the length and breadth of the country. Fly pasts will be conducted from Assam in the northeast to Kutch in Gujarat and from Srinagar in the north to Kanyakumari in the south.

"Armed Forces' helicopters will shower flower petals on hospitals while ships will be lit along our sea shores," General Rawat said. Army bands will be playing in hospitals in almost all districts across the country, he said.

The Armed Forces will lay wreaths at police memorials as a mark of respect, General Rawat said