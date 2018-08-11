Highest-Ever Aspirants Appear In Railway Exams

The exams are being conducted in a phased manner till August 31. (Representational)

Over 76 per cent aspirants appeared for an Indian Railways mega recruitment examination on Friday, a record, officials said.

"Attendance on second day for the railway exams is highly impressive, setting a record for all Railway Recruitment Board exams so far -- both for offline-based exams as well as all-India computer-based tests -- since 2015," said a Railway Ministry official.

According to the official, 365,832 candidates took the exams. On Thursday about 74.48 (359,959) aspirants appeared for the exams.

The exams, starting from Thursday, will be conducted in a phased manner till August 31.

The Ministry has announced 26,502 vacancies for the posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians, for which tests are being conducted.