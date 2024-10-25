Railway Recruitment Board Revises Exam Schedule For JE And Other Posts, Check Details

RRB Exam 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released revised dates for recruitment exams for various positions, including Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, and RPF Sub-Inspector (SI). The application process began on July 30 and ended on August 29. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies.

Updated Exam Schedule

ALP Exam: November 25 to November 29

RPF SI Exam: December 2 to December 12

JE & Other Posts Exam: December 13 to December 17

Technician Exam: December 18 to December 29

Additional schedules for other positions will be announced soon.

Important Guidelines