Railway Recruitment Board Revises Exam Schedule For JE And Other Posts, Check Details

RRB Exam 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released revised dates for recruitment exams for various positions, including Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, and RPF Sub-Inspector (SI). The application process began on July 30 and ended on August 29. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies.
Updated Exam Schedule
ALP Exam: November 25 to November 29
RPF SI Exam: December 2 to December 12
JE & Other Posts Exam: December 13 to December 17
Technician Exam: December 18 to December 29
Additional schedules for other positions will be announced soon.
Important Guidelines
- Exam City & Date Intimation: The link to check the exam city and date, along with travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be available on RRB websites 10 days before the respective exam date.
- E-Call Letters: Candidates can download their admit cards four days before their exam date.
- Aadhaar Authentication: Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be conducted at exam centres. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card and complete Aadhaar authentication on the RRB portal if not already done.
- Candidates are urged to rely on official RRB websites for updates and be cautious of fraudulent job offers.