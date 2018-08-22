Highest Civilian Award In The US Proposed For Mahatma Gandhi

Prasoon Sharma, Director, India Global, said it will be a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

At India Day Parade in New York, US Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney introduced a legislation to award Mahatma Gandhi with Congressional Gold Medal.



"Gandhi's historic Satyagraha Movement of non-violent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His impact deserves recognition, which is why I am introducing legislation to posthumously award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the US," Ms Maloney said.

Prasoon Sharma, Director, India Global, who has been selected by Mahatma Gandhi's Alma matter - UCL, London and New York University for Global Public policy leadership program, was invited by Dr Neeta Jain, Chairman International Ahmisa Foundation (IAF)'s float as Honorary Guest. Dr Neeta Jain along with Federation of Indian Association, US team is working hard to get this legislation passed.

Mr Sharma said it will be a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary (Oct 2, 2018). According to him, today's world critically needs Gandhian principles of non-violence and peace.