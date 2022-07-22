Foreign Currency Worth Rs 1.24 Crore Recovered From Passenger At Delhi Airport

When the passenger's luggage went through the X-BIS Machine, the officials noticed some currency concealed in a "false bottom'' of his handbag bag.

Foreign Currency Worth Rs 1.24 Crore Recovered From Passenger At Delhi Airport

The passenger was handed over to the Customs officials along with the currency.

New Delhi:

Foreign currency worth Rs 1.24 crore has been recovered from a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger was carrying $154,500 and 5000 Thai Baht concealed in a "false bottom" of his handbag, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Deepak Kumar Maharaj, who was flying to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight number TG-315 on Thursday. The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff, based on behaviour detection, noticed suspicious activities and took the passenger to a random checkpoint. When his luggage went through the X-BIS Machine, the officials noticed some currency concealed in a "false bottom'' of his handbag.

The industrial security force had kept a close watch on the passenger's movement and the matter was informed to senior CISF and Customs officials.

After the Bangkok-bound passenger was allowed to clear the check-in and immigration formalities, he was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff which found the large amount of foreign currency after a thorough physical check of his handbag.

On enquiry, the passenger failed to produce valid documents to carry such a high volume of foreign currency. The passenger was handed over to the Customs officials along with the currency for further action.

.