Foreign Currency Worth Rs 1.24 Crore Recovered From Passenger At Delhi Airport

Foreign currency worth Rs 1.24 crore has been recovered from a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger was carrying $154,500 and 5000 Thai Baht concealed in a "false bottom" of his handbag, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Deepak Kumar Maharaj, who was flying to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight number TG-315 on Thursday. The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff, based on behaviour detection, noticed suspicious activities and took the passenger to a random checkpoint. When his luggage went through the X-BIS Machine, the officials noticed some currency concealed in a "false bottom'' of his handbag.

The industrial security force had kept a close watch on the passenger's movement and the matter was informed to senior CISF and Customs officials.

After the Bangkok-bound passenger was allowed to clear the check-in and immigration formalities, he was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff which found the large amount of foreign currency after a thorough physical check of his handbag.

On enquiry, the passenger failed to produce valid documents to carry such a high volume of foreign currency. The passenger was handed over to the Customs officials along with the currency for further action.