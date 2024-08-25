High-Profile Resignations, Political Fallout: What's Going On In Mollywood

Director Ranjith and actor Siddique have resigned from their positions.

The Malayalam film industry is grappling with allegations of harassment and sexual abuse, particularly against women professionals. The issue, which has been simmering under the surface for years, was thrust into the limelight following explosive findings of the Hema Committee report.

This 290-page report, commissioned by the Kerala government and headed by retired Justice K Hema revealed systemic harassment, abuse, and a "criminal nexus" within the industry, triggering high-profile resignations and public outcry.

What Is Hema Committee Report

The Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government in the aftermath of an assault case involving actor Bhavana Menon. Ms Menon alleged that she was assaulted by a group of men while travelling in 2017. The case made national headlines when actor Dileep, one of Malayalam cinema's biggest names, was named as one of the accused. Dileep was arrested and kept in custody for three months before being released on bail.

The committee's mandate was to investigate the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry and suggest measures to improve their safety and dignity.

The committee's report details numerous instances of sexual harassment, exploitation, and gender discrimination faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The report highlights the existence of a "power nexus" within the industry, where a small group of influential men, including producers, directors, and actors, allegedly control the fate of women professionals. Those who refuse to comply with their demands are systematically ostracised and pushed out of the industry, the report says.

High-Profile Resignations

The public release of the Hema Committee report has already led to fallout within the Malayalam film industry. Two high-profile figures, director Ranjith Balakrishnan and actor Siddique, have resigned from their respective positions amid allegations of misconduct.

Ranjith, a prominent filmmaker and the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy resigned following accusations of inappropriate behaviour by a Bengali actress. The actress alleged that Ranjith misbehaved with her during a film shoot several years ago. However, Ranjith has denied the allegations, claiming that he is the "real victim".

"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in an audio clip sent to a television channel, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post," Ranjith added.

Actor Siddique, who served as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), also stepped down following allegations of sexual assault by actress Revathy Sampath. Ms Revathy accused Siddique of sexually abusing her during a film discussion when she was just 21 years old.

Various members of AMMA, including vice president Jayan Cherthala and actor Anoop Chandran, have supported Siddique's decision to step down arguing that it was morally and ethically correct.

Political Fallout

The release of the report has prompted strong reactions from political parties and public figures. The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a thorough investigation by a team of women IPS officers, while the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded strict action against those implicated in the report.

The Kerala State Women's Commission has also taken up the issue, recommending the establishment of grievance redressal committees on film sets.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry has welcomed the release of the Hema Committee report.

"It has been a long journey for us! We believed that our fight for justice for all women wanting a dignified professional space in the film industry was the right fight. Today we stand vindicated. The publication of the Hema Committee report is another step that WCC has taken," it said in a Facebook post.

Ranjith's resignation has been welcomed by many, including state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, who said that the Left government in Kerala has always supported victims of sexual harassment.