High Court Seeks Response Of Centre On Ban On Passenger Travel From Europe

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition challenging the Centre's circular prohibiting travel of passengers from European Union, UK, Turkey and European free trade association member nations from March 18 onwards to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices JR Midha and IS Mehta issued notice to ministries of health and home affairs and Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeking their stand on the petition.

The petition has been moved by the father of an Indian student stranded in Scotland and who is unable to return to the country.