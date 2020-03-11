Hiding Travel History A Crime, Says Kerala Amid Virus Spread: 10 Points

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday-- eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Maharashtra's Pune, said the state authorities. This came a day after eight new cases were reported on Monday - one each in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Punjab and two in Pune.

On Tuesday, Holi celebrations were low-key in many parts of the country as people avoided large gatherings. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other politicians had said they would avoid celebrations as experts have advised against "mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread".

India has intensified border control to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. All the visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to nationals of three more coronavirus-affected countries -- France, Germany and Spain - have been suspended. Earlier, the government had suspended visas and e-visas for nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China. Italy has reported the maximum deaths outside China, where the outbreak originated in December.

In Jammu and Kerala, movie theatres will remain closed till March 31. In Kerala, all public programmes have been suspended till March 31.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday called up health ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as Lt Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to confirm the status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals, the health ministry said.

Fifty-eight Indians were airlifted on Tuesday from Iran, one of the countries worst-hit by the outbreak, as the central government started evacuating hundreds of citizens stuck in the country. "Mission completed. On to the next," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Manipur government has closed all border entry points with Myanmar. The entry of foreigners from these border checkpoints is banned.

UN economists have warned that the raging COVID-19 outbreak could cost the global economy between $1.0 and $2.0 trillion this year and called on governments to ramp up spending to mitigate its impact.

On Monday, billions of dollars were wiped off global markets amid the coronavirus scare. Domestic stock markets crashed with benchmark indices slumping more than 6 per cent in their biggest single-day fall in at least 10 years, amid a selloff in global markets.