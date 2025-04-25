"Hid Behind Washroom, Saw A Girl Asking To Be Killed": J&K Attack Victim's Wife

Jennifer Nathaniel, the wife of Sushil Nathaniel, who was killed in the horrific terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, shared a heart-wrenching account of the moments leading up to the brutal killing of her husband.

Speaking to the media in Indore, Jennifer revealed how the couple initially managed to narrowly escape, only to be caught by terrorists, who appeared to be targeting people based on their religion.

"We were about to return from there when my husband told me he needed to use the washroom... When he came out of the washroom, suddenly a loud sound came and we thought it was the ropeway breakage but when we turned around, we saw the first man who was shot. A girl was crying and asking to be killed.

"Everyone started running and hiding here and there. We hid behind the washroom... All of us started trying to run but the terrorists found us... We were not able to contact each other via phone... The terrorists asked my husband to recite Kalma, so he said he don't know," she said, implying that he was killed moments later.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sushil Nathaniel were buried in a Christian cemetery in Indore on Thursday.

Nathaniel's body arrived in the city late Wednesday night, where it was received by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who paid his respects at the airport.

On Thursday morning, people gathered at Nathaniel's residence located in Veena Nagar in the city and offered their last respects to him. Thereafter, the body was taken to the church in the Nanda Nagar area, where the family and other people performed prayers and other rituals. Later on, the body was buried in a Christian cemetery in the city.

Sushil Nathaniel, who worked as a branch manager for LIC, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife Jennifer, daughter Akanksha (around 30), and son Austin (around 22) on Saturday, April 19. His daughter, Akanksha, also sustained bullet injuries during the attack.

