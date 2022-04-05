'He's Believer And Critic, What We Need': Twitter CEO Welcomes Elon Musk

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board, tweeted Elon Musk

A day after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, CEO of the microblogging platform Parag Agrawal announced Tuesday that the company is appointing the tech billionaire to its board.

"I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," tweeted Mr Agrawal.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!" Mr Agrawal said in a follow-up tweet.

I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The Tesla chief responded within minutes.

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Mr Musk posted.

Earlier today, Mr Musk started a Twitter poll, asking users if they want an edit button. The most prominent among the numerous responses to the poll was Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's. "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," he tweeted.

A prolific Twitter user, Mr Musk has over 80 million followers since he joined the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements.

Lately, he has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, saying the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free-speech principles.