What Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey Said On Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board, tweeted Elon Musk

Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors, the social network's chief executive Parag Agrawal announced Tuesday, a day after the Tesla boss bought a major stake in the company and became its largest shareholder.

"I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," tweeted Mr Agrawal.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!" Mr Agrawal said in a follow-up tweet.

I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The Tesla chief responded within minutes.

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Mr Musk posted.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also joined in the conversation.

I'm really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter's role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

"I'm really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter's role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team,' Mr Dorsey tweeted.

Mr Musk will remain on Twitter's board until the company's annual shareholder's meeting in 2024, and he has promised not to take a stake larger than 14.9 percent in the company during that time, according to a securities filing.

Earlier today, Mr Musk started a Twitter poll, asking users if they want an edit button. The most prominent among the numerous responses to the poll was Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's. "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," he tweeted.

A prolific Twitter user, Mr Musk has over 80 million followers since he joined the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements.

Lately, he has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, saying the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free-speech principles.