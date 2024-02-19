How To Deactivate Paytm Fastag And Buy New Online

Representational Image

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been removed from the list of 32 authorised banks for providing FASTag service. The move came amid the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) giving the Paytm Payments Bank an extension to wind down its operations by March 15, 2024.

As per the order, no fresh deposits will be accepted after March 15, other than cashbacks, sweep-ins from partner banks, or refunds.

In addition, customers cannot top-up the existing FASTag after March 15.

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag?

Once you deactivate your Paytm FASTag, you won't be able to reactivate the same FASTag again.

Here are the steps to deactivate your Paytm FASTag account.

1. Ensure you are already logged in to the FASTag Paytm Portal/App. If not, you can do so using your user ID, wallet ID, and password.

2. Now you need to verify using your details including the FASTag number, and registered mobile number.

3. After scrolling down the page, you will see a “Help & Support” option. You need to click on it.

4. You then need to click on “Need Help With Non-Order Related Queries?”

5. Among all the options, look for Queries Related to Updating FASTag Profile.

6. Now, select the option “I Want to Close My FASTag” and follow the further steps.

How to buy a new FASTag online?

Users can directly order FASTag from the official website of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Here are the steps on how to do it:

1. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the “My FASTag” app.

2. Once you open the app, you will see the “Buy Fastag” option after scrolling down.

3. On clicking it, the option will give you Amazon and Flipkart links to purchase the FASTag.

4. You will have to Activate it. In order to do so, click on the Activate Fastag option. Next, Select Amazon or Flipkart, and scan the QR code. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to activate.