Here's How To Know Your Income Tax Refund Status: Step-By-Step Guide

Taxpayers who filed income tax are expecting their ITR refunds (Representational)

The deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for fiscal year 2022-23 without any penalty was July 31. Taxpayers who filed income tax have either received or are expecting their refund. Refunds take from 10 days to 2 weeks after processing of ITR by the Assessing Officer. Taxpayers who submitted their ITRs more than 10 days ago and are still waiting for the ITR return can check the status at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

How to check the ITR refund status?

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing portal log in to the account using your user ID (PAN card), password, and captcha code.

Step 2: First click on “Income tax returns” followed by “View Filed Returns.”

Step 3: Check the status of the most recent ITR submitted. You can click on the “View Details” option in order to check the status of the ITR.

Step 4: Locate the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab. It will consist of the payment method, a reference number, the current status, and the reimbursement date.

Check ITR refund status using PAN number:

Step 1: Visit the NSDL website or simply click here: https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/ oltas/servlet/ RefundStatusTrack

Step 2: Enter PAN number and choose assessment year (AY) 2022–2023

Step 3: Tap on the “Submit” option, and the ITR refund status will get displayed on the screen.