Pi Day Google Doodle: Here's How It Was Designed

Google shared behind-the-scene action of making the Google Doodle on Pi Day. See how today's Google Doodle was made:On Twitter, Google shared the delicious doodle:
+ + pastry chef @DominiqueAnsel = 1 delicious Doodle#PiDay#GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/NdBlsMIsLBpic.twitter.com/OTz8QeCerO- Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 14, 2018
Pi represents the ratio between a circle's circumference (perimeter) to its diameter (distance from side to side passing through the center), and is a fundamental element of many mathematical fields, most significantly Geometry. Though modern mathematicians have calculated more than one trillion decimal places beyond the standard "3.14," pi is an irrational number that continues on to infinity. Because its most elementary definition relates to the circle, pi is found in many formulae in trigonometry and geometry, especially those concerning circles, ellipses, and spheres.
In 2010 as well, a Google Doodle was dedicated to Pi Day.