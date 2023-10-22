Ashok Vaswani: 5 Facts About Kotak Bank's Next CEO And MD

Ashok Vaswani is presently the president of Pagaya Technologies

Kotak Mahindra Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Here are a few facts about Ashok Vaswani:

1. Ashok Vaswani is presently the president of the US-Israel fintech firm Pagaya Technologies.

2. An alumnus of Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Ashok Vaswani has had a long career with global banks including Citigroup and Barclays.

3. Mr Vaswani held the position of Consumer Banking CEO in Citibank's Asia Pacific division from 2004 to 2007. After the global financial crisis, he took on the role of Chief of Cards at Barclays in Europe and later in Africa.

4. In 2012, Ashok Vaswani became the CEO of Barclays' Retail Banking division in London and eventually rose to be the CEO for all of Barclays UK, where he oversaw various financial sectors.

5. From 2021 until he retired in July 2022, Mr Vaswani served as the Chief Digital Officer of the British bank. Following his retirement, he became the President of Pagaya.