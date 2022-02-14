10 Things About Ilker Ayci, The New CEO Of Air India

Ilker Ayci said he was delighted and honoured to join the Tata Group

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India by its new owners, the Tata Sons, on Monday. In a press release, Tata Sons said that after a lot of discussions, the board approved the nomination of Mr Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India. The company added that the appointment was subject to regulatory approvals. Mr Ayci will take charge on or before April 1, 2022.

After his appointment, Mr Ayci said that he was delighted and honoured to join the Tata Group and lead the iconic airline. He went on to add that he would “utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality”.

Here are 10 things about the new CEO and MD of Air India:

1) Ilker Ayci was born in the city of Istanbul, Turkey, in the year 1971.

2) He graduated from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University in Turkey in 1994.

3) After graduating from Bilkent University, Mr Ayci served as a researcher in the Department of Political Sciences at Leeds University in the UK in 1995.

4) Mr Ayci also completed a Master's degree in International Relations from Marmara University in Turkey in 1997.

5) He began his career in 1994 and has been associated with organisations such as Kurtsan Ilaclari A.S., and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, among others.

6) Between 2005 and 2006, Mr Ayci worked as a general manager for Basak Sigorta A.S., and then for Gunes Sigorta A.S. between 2006 and 2011.

7) He has also been on the board of the Turkish Football Federation and Turkish Airlines Sports Club, apart from being a Member of The Canadian Turkish Business Council and a Member of the US-Turkey Business Council.

8) Mr Ayci was previously the Chairman of the Republic of Turkey Investment Support and Promotion Agency in 2011. It's the official organisation in charge of promoting Turkey's investment opportunities to the international business community.

9) He was elected vice president of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies in 2013, and then its chairman in January 2014.

10) Until very recently, Mr Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines and was on the company's board before that.