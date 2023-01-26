'Her Sense Of Social Equity': Biocon Chief Congratulates Sudha Murty

On Instagram, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw shared a picture with Sudha Murty.

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw today congratulated Sudha Murty after she was awarded the Padma Bhushan for social work.

"So very proud that my dear friend Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Bhushan," Ms Shaw said in an Instagram post.

"She has always inspired me with her sense of social equity and I salute her for her untiring endeavour to serve the underserved," she added.

Divya Spandana, actor and former MP, said that she has never met someone with more optimism than Sudha Murty and the award was well deserved. "She's always got nice things to say about everyone. Never met anyone with more optimism than Sudha Murthy avare. Amazing human being," she said in a tweet.

Sudha Murty, an author, philanthropist, and Infosys chairperson, was among the 9 Padma Bhushan awardees whose names were approved by President Draupadi Murmu yesterday.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri award.

Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' won Golden Globes recently, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, and renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri.

No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna this year, the country's highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the winners and said that Indian cherishes their rich contributions.

"India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," the prime minister said in a tweet.