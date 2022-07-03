'Her Life Is Exceptional': PM's Praise For NDA's Presidential Candidate

Droupadi Murmu will be up against opposiiton nominee Yashwant Sinha in the presidential polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Sunday heaped praise on NDA's nominee for the upcoming presidential election Droupadi Murmu.

The Prime Minister said that Ms Murmu's "life is exceptional". PM Modi further said there is similar excitement and sentiment for Ms Murmu like there was for former Indian president, the late APJ Abdul Kalam.

The PM said people have accepted Ms Murmu like they did with former president Kalam when the BJP proposed his name for presidency in 2002.

Ms Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two candidates who will contest the presidential election which is scheduled to take place on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Returning Officer for the presidential polls Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody had informed on June 30 that a total of 115 nomination papers were filed for the presidential election but only Ms Murmu and Mr Sinha were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination.