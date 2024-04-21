Hemant Soren's Message From Jail Read Out By Wife At Big INDIA Bloc Rally

The BJP was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail, said former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a message from jail that his wife Kalpana read out at a mega rally in Ranchi on Sunday.

She was speaking at the opposition bloc INDIA's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and my husband Hemant Soren were jailed just before the elections by forces that were hatching conspiracies against their governments," she alleged.

Reading out her husband's message, she said, "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand." Urging the people to show the "exit doors" to the BJP, she claimed that if the party wins the ongoing elections it would be a "big threat" to tribals.

Kalpana Soren is likely to contest the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat, which is slated for May 20.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.

