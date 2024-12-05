Hemant Soren-Led Jharkhand Cabinet Gets 11 New Ministers: Full List

Jharkhand cabinet: JMM's Ramdas Soren and Congress' Radha Krishna Kishore among 11 new ministers.

Eleven ministers were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan at 12:50 pm, where Governor Santosh Gangwar administered the oath of office. The cabinet expansion follows Chief Minister Hemant Soren's massive victory in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024. Last week, on November 28, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren's JMM-led INDIA bloc won 56 seats in the 81-member state assembly while the BJP won 21 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fought in 41 assembly seats while its allies took the remaining ones - Congress (30 seats), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (6), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (4).

Here's the list of ministers who took oath today:

JMM Legislators:

Sudivya Kumar Deepak Birua Ramdas Soren Chamra Linda Yogendra Prasad Hafijul Hasan

Congress Legislators:

Deepika Pandey Singh Shilpi Neha Tirkey Irfan Ansari Radhakrishna Kishore

RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav also took the oath.

“As the time is moving forward, everything is happening quickly. Government will get the direction now and we will move forward at a fast pace,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said after the Jharkhand cabinet expansion.