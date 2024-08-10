Hemant Soren Flaunts His Prisoners' Stamp, Vows To Fight Injustice

On the occasion of his 49th birthday today, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren vowed to fight against all forms of injustice. In this post on X (formerly), he shared a photo of the prisoner's mark on his hand, which he received upon his release from jail, and described it as a symbol of the current challenges facing democracy.

In his post, Mr Soren wrote, “Today, on my birthday, the memory of the past year is etched in my mind. That mark, which was placed on me when I was released from jail, is not just mine but a symbol of the current challenges of our democracy.”

He further noted that if an elected Chief Minister can be imprisoned for 150 days without any evidence, complaint, or crime, it is evident what might happen to common tribals, Dalits, and the oppressed.

"Therefore, today I am even more determined and strengthen my resolve to fight for the rights of every oppressed, deprived, Dalit, backward, tribal, indigenous person. I will raise my voice for every person/community that has been suppressed, that has been denied justice, that is being persecuted on the basis of its colour, community, food habits, clothing. We have to unite and build a society where the law is equal for all, where there is no misuse of power," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to his supporters, thanking them for their affection, prayers, and blessings. He acknowledged that the path ahead would not be easy and that many challenges must be faced. However, he expressed confidence that, together, these challenges could be overcome, emphasizing that unity and diversity are the strength of the nation.

"Yes, this path will not be easy. We will have to face many challenges. But I am confident that together we can overcome these challenges. Because our country's unity and diversity is our strength," he wrote

Hemant Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 4, completing a five-month political arc stretching from January - when he quit minutes before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, which has accused him in a land fraud worth crores - to June - when he was given bail by a High Court that said records do not indicate his "direct involvement" in the alleged scam.