"Hello Shubhanshu": iPhone Video Shows Space Station Soaring Over Delhi Skies

On July 8, at 5:42 AM IST, the International Space Station (ISS) illuminated the pre-dawn skies above Delhi, captivating onlookers in the capital city. The ISS, a marvel of human engineering and international collaboration, serves as a temporary home for astronauts, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the orbiting laboratory. This remarkable sighting was captured in stunning detail using an iPhone 16 from Delhi's Sainik Farms, showcasing the station as a bright, fast-moving object against the backdrop of the early morning sky.

The ISS, orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres, travels at a speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour, completing a full orbit roughly every 90 minutes. Visible to the naked eye under optimal conditions, it appears as a brilliant, star-like point of light gliding steadily across the skies.

Watch the video here:

In the coming days, the International Space Station (ISS), which will be Group Captain Shukla's temporary home, will repeatedly fly over the Indian landmass. Though Captain Shukla won't be visible himself, the ISS carrying him can be spotted from Earth, letting you catch a glimpse of his temporary home in space.

From space, Mr Shukla has extended a warm invitation to his fellow Indians to follow his mission. For those eager to catch a glimpse of the ISS, NASA's "Spot the Station" app and the ISS Detector app make it easier than ever to track its path and spot it in the night sky.

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting Earth for over two decades, symbolising global scientific cooperation and human innovation. It zooms around our planet at 28,000 km/h, completing one orbit every 90 minutes. This incredible pace means astronauts on board witness 16 sunrises and sunsets daily.

The ISS shines brightly in the sky, reflecting sunlight as it moves, but unlike aeroplanes, it doesn't have blinking lights. For optimal viewing, look for it shortly before sunrise or just after sunset, when the sky is dark but the ISS remains sunlit.

To maximise your chances of spotting the ISS: