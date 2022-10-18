5 Pilgrims, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Kedarnath

The helicopter caught fire briefly after taking off from Kedarnath.

Six people, including a pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand today.

The helicopter crashed near Garud Chatti, officials said, confirming that six bodies have been recovered so far.

A rescue operation is underway, they said.

The helicopter en route Guptkashi crashed right after the takeoff from the Kedarnath shrine. A total of seven people, including a pilot, were onboard the chopper.



Initial information suggests bad weather and poor visibility caused the crash. Details are being ascertained, officials said.

Aviation regulator sources said a loud noise was heard before the helicopter caught fire near Garud Chatti. "A Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based Aryan Aviation has crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to cloudy weather," sources told NDTV.

Visuals from the spot showed a massive plume of smoke.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his anguish over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.