5 Pilgrims, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Kedarnath

Six people, including a pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand today.
The helicopter crashed near Garud Chatti, officials said, confirming that six bodies have been recovered so far.
A rescue operation is underway, they said.
The helicopter en route Guptkashi crashed right after the takeoff from the Kedarnath shrine. A total of seven people, including a pilot, were onboard the chopper.
Initial information suggests bad weather and poor visibility caused the crash. Details are being ascertained, officials said.
Aviation regulator sources said a loud noise was heard before the helicopter caught fire near Garud Chatti. "A Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based Aryan Aviation has crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to cloudy weather," sources told NDTV.
Visuals from the spot showed a massive plume of smoke.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his anguish over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.
The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022