Hegemonistic Ambitions: Tibet PM-In-Exile On China Renaming Places In India

Renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh and belligerence in Ladakh -- this is what reflects China's hegemonistic ambition and now that the US law about Tibet has been passed, it has challenged China's claim that no nation recognises Tibetan Independence, Tibetan Prime Minister-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering told NDTV today in an exclusive interview.

Asked about the Resolve Tibet Act -- which became a law in the United States four days ago -- he said through the Act, the US government says they do not accept the Chinese narrative that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times.

"So far, the Chinese government has been saying that there is not a single country that recognises the independence of Tibet or the government in exile... 'But with this act, would the Chinese government be able to say that?" he said.

China has watched warily as a bipartisan delegation led by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michael McCaul came to India last month and met the Dalai Lama, underscoring an acceleration in US diplomatic initiative on a long-pending human rights issue.

China had asked the US to respect its sensitivity on matters related to Tibet and suggested that the Dalai Lama "correct" his political propositions before talks can be held with him.

Asked about that, Mr McKaul said the US message to China was that "Do not destroy the culture of these people, their religion... Every people and country have a right to self-determination".

The US message to China was also a silent criticism of Beijing's alleged hegemonistic ambition that has led to discomfort among some.

Mr Tsering also alluded to it, saying, "All the neighboring countries from Japan to Taiwan to Philippines, now they are having serious problems in the strategies... Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, everywhere they are escalating the situation. And then also because of their behavior, all the defense expenditures of all these countries are going on increasing every year, including New Zealand and Australia''.

''Some 8, 10 years ago, China declared an air identification [zone] and so on. At that time, I told our US friends when China can claim the air, they will claim everything under that air, sea or land or whatever," he said.

"So these days, China's hegemonistic ambitions are also reflected in terms of how they are renaming places, not just in Arunachal Pradesh or belligerence on Ladakh," he added.