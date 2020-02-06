Heckled By Opposition, PM Quips 'Won't Let Your Joblessness Go Away'

PM Modi was responding to the President's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to opposition heckling on the jobs crisis in the middle of his statement in parliament, delivered a sharp retort.

"What about berozgaari (unemployment)," shouted members from parties like the Congress, as PM Modi listed the economic milestones of his government in his reply to the debate on the President's speech.

"I am grateful you have placed your trust in me. But there is something we will never do. Not now, not ever. We will not let your berozgaari go away," the Prime Minister grinned, pointing at the opposition benches.

"In the process of doing all this work the only downside for you all (opposition) is that while we work hard, you will unfortunately have to sit jobless," he said.

It was his government's "foremost priority", he continued, to "think about the youth of this country... to create jobs for them".

"We are focusing on job creation. I learn a lot from farmers, they work in the summer and sow seeds at the correct time. I am preparing the ground, there is enough space in your head now, I'll initiate sowing next," he remarked.