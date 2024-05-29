Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Pound Assam After Cyclone Remal Landfall

Similar destruction was seen in the Dima Hasao district of the state. (File)

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Assam following the landfall on Sunday night of Cyclone Remal.

Flood-like situations have emerged in the Kampur area of the state's Nagaon district as excess water from the swollen Borpani River submerged several villages in the area.

Authorities opened the floodgates of two hydroelectric power projects following incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Remal.

The excess water of the Borpani River washed away a portion of a wooden bridge in the Kampur area, while it also entered several houses.

According to the local administration, due to incessant and heavy rainfall excessive water has infiltrated into houses of people and blocked roads in the Kampur Revenue Circle area. People are forced to leave their homes to take shelter in safer places, they said.

Similar destruction was seen in the Dima Hasao district of the state.

Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that one person had died and 17 people sustained injuries as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds left a trail of destruction in the State.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Tuesday, said in its report that one person was injured in the Palasbari area of Kamrup district. Several houses were damaged in the Palashbari, Chaygaon, and Boko Revenue Circle areas. Many trees were uprooted, and the infrastructure of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) was damaged in several places in Nagaon district.

