Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Neighbouring Districts

Delhi and its neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed heavy rain today. The showers started at around 4.10 pm. The sudden evening showers led to a dip in the temperature, bringing relief to the city that was having a sultry day.

The rain sent social media into overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

Skymet weather tweeted that rain and thundershower will continue for next 3-4 hours.

"Rain and thundershower with gusty winds (20-30 kmph) will occur over Central, East Delhi, North, North East, North West, South, South East, South West, and West Delhi, Shahdara districts during the next 3-4 hours," SkyMet weather tweeted.

