The Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair was under ankle-deep water

Heavy rainfall since Tuesday evening resulted in flooding of the Port Blair airport in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.The Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair was under ankle-deep water which also affected operations. Reports said several flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Andaman and Nicobar Islands see a large number of tourist inflow during this time of the year as tourist season peaks.Meanwhile, private water forecaster Skymet has predicted that rain will continue in Port Blair over the next 24 hours.