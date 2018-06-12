Heavy Rain Batters Mizoram, Operation To Rescue 150 Families Continues

The rain, which has been continuing since Sunday, has crippled life in the state capital, Aizawl. Many internal roads, electric cables, pavements have been damaged. The main road to Lengpui Airport, formerly National Highway 54, is blocked due to the mudslide. The authorities are trying to clear the road.
Heavy monsoon rain has triggered flood in Lunglei and Aizawl district of Mizoram today, officials said.
Over 1000 people have been evacuated to safer places in the two districts due to the flood, they said.
The water level of the river continued to rise as heavy rainfall continued unabated today submerging over 100 houses in Tiperabagh and 70 houses in Serhuan village while around 30 houses were submerged in Tlabung town, they said.
State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department officials said large areas of paddy cultivation in Lunglei district were submerged by the flood.
CommentsState School Education department declared holidays for two days for all schools due to the downpour.
(With inputs from PTI)