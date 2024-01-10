'Heavy Fuel' Leak From Power Station In Manipur, Alert Issued

Leakage of "heavy fuel" from a power station in Manipur

The Manipur government has issued an alert over "leakage of heavy fuel" from a power station. The state government has said the leak from the Leimakhong power station led to a spillover into the streams passing through Imphal Valley, such as Kantosabal, Sekmai etc.

"These streams meet the Imphal River downstream," the government said in a statement.

The office of Chief Minister N Biren Singh has alerted all concerned departments to take necessary action "to prevent an environmental calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise".

The worrying development comes even as the state has been reeling under ethnic violence since May last year when a clash broke out after 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts.