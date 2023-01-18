"Heaven On Earth": Railways Minister Shares Breathtaking Pictures Of Snow-Covered Station

Uploaded on Twitter, the pictures feature a train which is seen traversing through a snow-capped area.

'Heaven On Earth': Railways Minister Shares Breathtaking Pictures Of Snow-Covered Station
New Delhi:

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a few pictures of the Indian Railways train running on a snow-covered track amid scenic mountains. Turning it into a quiz, the minister asked users to guess the location while offering a hint.

Uploaded on Twitter, the pictures feature a train which is seen traversing through a snow-capped area.

“Guess this station?” Mr Vaishnaw asked. Giving a hint, he added that the location is “heaven on Earth”.

The post soon gained traction on the platform and prompted users to guess the place.

Some users suggested that the place could be in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Awantipura Station of Banihal-Baramulla section,” a comment read.

One user wrote, “Banihal – Badgam”.

Another person said, “This is Qazigund railway station of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Can't wait to travel on India's own version of the famed Glacier Express,” a person wrote.

Another user said, “Don't know but even in these glaciers electric engines have reached!! Good work”.

“Banihal. Jammu and Kashmir UT,” a person guessed.

“Are there trains in heaven?” one user asked.

The Ministry of Railways, through its official Twitter handle, shared a clip of a train that is seen passing through the Baramulla-Banihal stretch in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A captivating sight of the train traversing through the snow-covered Baramulla-Banihal stretch of Jammu & Kashmir,” the tweet read.

The ministry also shared another video of the same train making its way through the snowy tracks in the union territory. “A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir,” the caption read.

Around this time last year, the Railway Ministry shared several pictures of the Srinagar Railway Station on Twitter. It showed the station, railway tracks, and platform blanketed in snow resulting in a breathtaking sight.

Featured Video Of The Day

Road To 2024: BJP In Top Gear, Can Opposition Catch Up?

Also Read

.