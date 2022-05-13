Heatwave Red Alert In West Rajasthan As Mercury Touches 48 Degree Celsius

In Gujarat, heatwave conditions are expected to abate in the next 24 hours.

A red alert heatwave warning has been issued for west Rajasthan for today and tomorrow, meaning temperatures will be way above normal in the hottest part of the country. The entire western state will also continue to have heatwave conditions until May 17, indicating no relief from the sweltering heat anytime soon. Temperatures are soaring in most of west, central and north India.

Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to experience heatwave throughout this week.

Most places in the Rajasthan have recorded maximum temperatures four to eight degrees above normal for this time of the year. Mercury has crossed the 48-degree Celsius mark in Barmer, Sri Ganganagar is close on the heels at 47.3 so far in the day, Bikaner is at 47.2, Churu at almost 47 degrees, Ajmer at 45, and Udaipur is at 44 degrees.

The national capital Delhi has recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius so far, three degrees above the norm for this time of the year. Weather predictions say it's going to get hotter in Delhi as the day progresses, touching 44 degrees. The temperature is expected to touch 44 degrees today through Sunday. Some respite is expected from Monday when it could get cloudy in the capital.

On the other hand, Karnataka's Bengaluru has recorded a maximum of 23 degrees -- 11 degrees below the normal for this time.