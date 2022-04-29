Sweltering In Heatwave? You Will Relate To These Memes

Heatwave: The temperatures have crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in many cities.

Several parts of India are currently experiencing a rather relentless heatwave. The temperatures have crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in many cities and even remote villages, and there's hardly a thing that one is able to do without drowning in sweat, or, worse, falling sick.

The stifling weather is no joke, but the collective misery that people have found themselves in, has made them fall back on a valuable life asset -- humour. Well, they may be crying in the inside, but we all know humour can serve as a soothing balm for those burns!

The heat-weary citizens are setting Twitter on fire by posting highly relatable memes to make us guffaw during the swelter.

With LPG prices hitting the roof, one user felt that now rotis could be made on the bonnet of the car.

Another user shared a GIF of a household in Kolkata that's literally burning because of the heat. Outside the window of the house, the Sun can be seen smiling.

A third user shared a cartoon demonstrating an ingenious way of roasting chicken -- directly under the Sun.

#Heatwave engulfs North India.



Indian wont let heat wave go waste???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IurgpimlmS — Aisha Dar (@AishaDar19) April 26, 2022

Another user shared a video of a man taking a bath in a container filled with ice.

Heat wave in Kolkata.... Weather department issued notification regarding the same... And me feeling...#Heatwavepic.twitter.com/zywJu1zux2 — Duaa Sindhi ???? (@Handsom0011) April 27, 2022

The creativity of online users didn't just stop there. Taker a look at these two memes!

Here are a few more heatwave-related memes:

People in North India drinking tea during heatwave ☕ ☕#Heatwavepic.twitter.com/QX7E2OfJNl — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) April 28, 2022

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the country for at least the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also issued a "yellow alert” for Delhi.

Laughter and jokes aside, it's important to take precautions during a heatwave. To avoid a heat stroke, don't step out in the Sun, especially during the afternoon, until it's absolutely necessary. Wear loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing, and drink lots of water and other fluids.