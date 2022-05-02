"Heatwave Abating" Conditions In Most Parts Of Country: Weather Office

India has been suffering from extreme heat this year and millions of people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

'Heatwave Abating' Conditions In Most Parts Of Country: Weather Office

Many parts of the country recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April.

New Delhi:

Heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country, the weather office said on Monday, predicting light rain in Delhi over the next three days amid the hottest pre-summer months in decades.

India has been suffering from extreme heat this year and millions of people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

Many parts of the country recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May.

Northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.78 Celsius respectively in April, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department told reporters.

Those were the highest since it began keeping records 122 years ago, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added.

Also Read

.