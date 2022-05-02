'Heatwave Abating' Conditions In Most Parts Of Country: Weather Office

Many parts of the country recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April.

Heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country, the weather office said on Monday, predicting light rain in Delhi over the next three days amid the hottest pre-summer months in decades.

Thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over Northwest India till 04th may; over East India & south Peninsular India till 06th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/T7e4zSswxR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Isolated light rainfall with Duststorm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

India has been suffering from extreme heat this year and millions of people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

Northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.78 Celsius respectively in April, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department told reporters.

Those were the highest since it began keeping records 122 years ago, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added.