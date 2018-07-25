Heated Debate On Mob Violence Leads To Short Adjournment In Lok Sabha

Due to the ruckus in Lok Sabha, the speaker had to suspend proceedings for a short time. (File)

Members of Trinamool Congress and BJP indulged in heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha over alleged violence killing of four women in West Bengal, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the proceedings briefly.

During Zero Hour, BJP member Kirit Somaiya raised the issue of alleged mob violence against people, including women, in West Bengal and Kerala.

Members from the Trinamool Congress and the Left began protesting against the allegations. Some TMC and BJP members engaged in heated exchanges.

Trinamool members, Kalyan Banerjee and Idris Ali, walked across the Well of the House towards Mr Somaiya, who also moved towards the Well.

As Ms Mahajan wondered what was happening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and few other ministers intervened as they tried to pacify angry Trinamool members.

Amid the loud noise, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for about ten minutes till 1230 hours.

Mr Somaiya alleged that four women were killed and even stripped in West Bengal and he also wanted to know what the state government was doing. This elicited noisy protests from Trinamool Congress members

The BJP member also talked about alleged mob violence incidents in Kerala and Left members from the state were up on their feet protesting against it.

As the House met following the adjournment, Mr Somaiya said Home Minister Rajnath Singh should make a statement on the mob violence in these states.

Expressing anguish over the conduct of members from the treasury as well as opposition benches, the Speaker said that while she understands that members at times get angry, they should not cross limits.